Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' becomes first Pakistani film to be screened at Cannes
Web Desk
05:50 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' becomes first Pakistani film to be screened at Cannes
Source: Saim Sadiq (Instagram)
Share

2022 has been fantastic in terms of Pakistani artists and their talent's global recognization. Now, filmmaker Saim Sadiq has made the nation proud as his feature Joyland has made it to the Un Certain Regard category at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Sadiq has been rained with compliments and best wishes after he unlocked another artistic milestone for Pakistan.

Joyland is selected to be screened at the 75th anniversary of the prestigious annual film festival. The category for feature films only take 14 films. Indeed, a proud moment as a Pakistani film made the cut.

Spreading like wildfire online, many actors and directors from our entertainment industry took to their social media to praise the team behind the short film. Mahira Khan, Osman Khalid, Adnan Malik, Nadia Afghan and many more extended their heartiest congratulations.

The international Festival de Cannes is one of the world’s most widely publicized events and certainly the most important film festival in terms of worldwide impact.

Pakistani musician Jibran Raheel wins global ... 03:31 PM | 14 Apr, 2022

Pakistan's talented musician Jibran Raheel has made the nation proud as he won the global singing contest in ...

More From This Category
Wasim Akram slams trolls for mocking his swimming ...
05:15 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
Imran Abbas leaves fans stunned with a skydiving ...
04:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
Farhan Saeed responds to speculations on his ...
07:18 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
Muneeb Butt celebrates his birthday with family ...
04:13 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
Alizeh Shah's physical transformation leaves fans ...
10:30 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
Aamir Liaquat now talks about ‘benefits’ of ...
06:44 PM | 14 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Wasim Akram slams trolls for mocking his swimming pool video
05:15 PM | 15 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr