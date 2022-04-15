Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' becomes first Pakistani film to be screened at Cannes
Share
2022 has been fantastic in terms of Pakistani artists and their talent's global recognization. Now, filmmaker Saim Sadiq has made the nation proud as his feature Joyland has made it to the Un Certain Regard category at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.
Sadiq has been rained with compliments and best wishes after he unlocked another artistic milestone for Pakistan.
Joyland is selected to be screened at the 75th anniversary of the prestigious annual film festival. The category for feature films only take 14 films. Indeed, a proud moment as a Pakistani film made the cut.
JOYLAND by Saim SADIQ (First film)#UnCertainRegard #Cannes2022— Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) April 14, 2022
Spreading like wildfire online, many actors and directors from our entertainment industry took to their social media to praise the team behind the short film. Mahira Khan, Osman Khalid, Adnan Malik, Nadia Afghan and many more extended their heartiest congratulations.
This is amaaaazin’G!
Congratulations to the entire team. And to Pakistan ???????????????????????????? https://t.co/NOvHKcIiRK— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) April 14, 2022
This is FANTASTIC. What a huge moment for Pakistani cinema. Congratulations, Saim and the entire team of Joyland! https://t.co/q79oopWz6y— Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) April 14, 2022
The international Festival de Cannes is one of the world’s most widely publicized events and certainly the most important film festival in terms of worldwide impact.
Pakistani musician Jibran Raheel wins global ... 03:31 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
Pakistan's talented musician Jibran Raheel has made the nation proud as he won the global singing contest in ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Shahzad Saleem appointed DG NAB Lahore07:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
-
- Bilquis Edhi passes away in Karachi06:35 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Imran Abbas leaves fans stunned with a skydiving video04:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022