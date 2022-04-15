Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' becomes first Pakistani film to be screened at Cannes

2022 has been fantastic in terms of Pakistani artists and their talent's global recognization. Now, filmmaker Saim Sadiq has made the nation proud as his feature Joyland has made it to the Un Certain Regard category at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Sadiq has been rained with compliments and best wishes after he unlocked another artistic milestone for Pakistan.

Joyland is selected to be screened at the 75th anniversary of the prestigious annual film festival. The category for feature films only take 14 films. Indeed, a proud moment as a Pakistani film made the cut.

Spreading like wildfire online, many actors and directors from our entertainment industry took to their social media to praise the team behind the short film. Mahira Khan, Osman Khalid, Adnan Malik, Nadia Afghan and many more extended their heartiest congratulations.

This is amaaaazin’G! Congratulations to the entire team. And to Pakistan ???????????????????????????? https://t.co/NOvHKcIiRK — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) April 14, 2022

This is FANTASTIC. What a huge moment for Pakistani cinema. Congratulations, Saim and the entire team of Joyland! https://t.co/q79oopWz6y — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) April 14, 2022

The international Festival de Cannes is one of the world’s most widely publicized events and certainly the most important film festival in terms of worldwide impact.