Wasim Akram slams trolls for mocking his swimming pool video
Share
Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram has slammed the trolls and moral brigade as the sports star wore a three-piece suit in a swimming pool and left the fans wondering over his latest move.
Taking to Instagram, the Sultan of Swing gave an important message to the masses with a sarcastic tone. The former cricketer stated that last year he posted a video of himself in a pool shirtless and the netizens endlessly trolled him "like grandfathers".
"Last year, I think. I posted a video while swimming in the pool. But, the people criticized me that I am swimming without wearing a shirt," he said in a video.
"So be happy. I am swimming in a three-piece suit," Wasim said while referring to last year's post and today's one.
View this post on Instagram
The cricketing legend often posts videos on social media, often giving social messages on a lighter note. Wasim never fails to gather attention and has amassed a loyal fan following due to his active presence on social media.
Wasim Akram and wife Shaniera plays cricket, ... 03:37 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
Former Pakistan cricketer and sports superstar Wasim Akram is all praises for his better half aka his gorgeous wife ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Shahzad Saleem appointed DG NAB Lahore07:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
-
- Bilquis Edhi passes away in Karachi06:35 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Imran Abbas leaves fans stunned with a skydiving video04:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022