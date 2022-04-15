Wasim Akram slams trolls for mocking his swimming pool video
05:15 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
Wasim Akram slams trolls for mocking his swimming pool video
Source: Wasim Akram (Instagram)
Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram has slammed the trolls and moral brigade as the sports star wore a three-piece suit in a swimming pool and left the fans wondering over his latest move.

Taking to Instagram, the Sultan of Swing gave an important message to the masses with a sarcastic tone. The former cricketer stated that last year he posted a video of himself in a pool shirtless and the netizens endlessly trolled him "like grandfathers".

"Last year, I think. I posted a video while swimming in the pool. But, the people criticized me that I am swimming without wearing a shirt," he said in a video. 

"So be happy. I am swimming in a three-piece suit," Wasim said while referring to last year's post and today's one. 

The cricketing legend often posts videos on social media, often giving social messages on a lighter note. Wasim never fails to gather attention and has amassed a loyal fan following due to his active presence on social media.

