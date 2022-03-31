Wasim Akram and wife Shaniera plays cricket, video goes viral
Former Pakistan cricketer and sports superstar Wasim Akram is all praises for his better half aka his gorgeous wife Shaniera Akram's excellent bowling skills.
Taking to Instagram, the Sultan of Swing shared a video of her playing at an event at the Dubai Expo. In the aforementioned video, Akram plays a shot as Shaniera delivers a ball to him at a mini-stadium.
He claimed that he had "found a new bowler" and advocated Shaniera's inclusion in the next Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition.
"Found a new bowler, I reckon @iamshaniera should be in the next PSL draft, what do you guys think? Had good fun at @mastercardmea event at Expo Dubai," he wrote.
The post garnered immense love and thousands of likes from the massive fan following of the 55-year-old cricketer.
Back in 2013, Shaniera married Wasim in a simple nikah ceremony on 12 August. Later, the couple had their first daughter, Aiyla, on 27 December 2014
Wasim Akram wishes his ‘love’ Shaniera on ... 01:11 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistan’s legendary pacer Wasim Akram has penned a adorable note to wish his wife Shaniera Akram ...
