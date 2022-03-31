Madhuri Dixit’s sizzling dance moves set temperature soaring

04:00 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
Madhuri Dixit’s sizzling dance moves set temperature soaring
Source: @madhuridixitnene (Instagram)
Bollywood’s poetry in motion Madhuri Dixit is back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks and needless to say, the timeless diva continues to rule hearts with acting, expressions, and dance.

This time around, The Fame Game star raised the temperature with her killer dance moves as she shook a leg on the hit number ‘Kacha Badam' with Riteish Deshmukh.

Taking to Instagram. the 54-year-old star treated her fans with stunning pictures and videos as she hopped to a viral dance and matched their steps with utmost grace.

"This was so much fun, wasn’t it? @riteishd! Thanks for being a sport & joining me in this one ????", captioned the Devdas star.

Earlier, Dixit had shared a video with actor Sidharth Malhotra as they both grooved to her song ‘Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai’ from the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

