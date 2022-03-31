Hadiqa Kiani wins hearts with cutest interaction with a little fan

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Hadiqa Kiani is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and needless to say, the 47-year-old star has managed to garner ample praises for herself.

Now, the Dobara star is winning hearts with her adorable interaction with a young girl. The little fan came on stage whilst Hadiqa was performing.

The bonafide popstar warmly welcomed the little girl and her beautiful and sensitive handling of the little fan has resulted in netizens showering praises on her caring nature.

"The cutest little fairy joined me on stage the other night to help me sing Manne Di Mauj ", captioned the Raqeeb Se star.

The heartwarming video has been showered with praises and the Hona Tha Pyar singer's humble and down to earth persona is being loved by her massive fan following and the internet.

On the work front, Kiani has been highly lauded for her performance in the drama serial Dobara co-starring Bilal Abbas Khan.