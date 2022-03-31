NA session with no-confidence motion on agenda adjourned again
NA session with no-confidence motion on agenda adjourned again
ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly session was again adjourned till April 3, and the new session will now be held on Sunday at 11:30 am.

Reports in local media said National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri presided over the session while there were 24 points on the session's agenda.

Opposition leaders including Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shazia Marri, and others demanded quick voting on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan however Suri adjourned the session saying no one was serious about holding a debate on the no-confidence resolution.

The crucial session was commenced as it was due to hold a debate on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in NA Shehbaz Sharif tabled the no-confidence motion against the premier. At least 161 lawmakers voted in favor of the resolution, after which Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri adjourned the session till today (March 31).

Meanwhile, PM’s future was thrown into doubt after MQM-Pakistan, a key ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), joined the opposition, dealing a severe blow to the incumbent government.

With the latest development, the opposition alliance has now the support of 177 lawmakers in the NA while the minimum number required to form the government at the centre is 172.

