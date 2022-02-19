Hadiqa Kiani discloses details about her first marriage and ex-husband

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Hadiqa Kiani is a bonafide pop star who needs no introduction. The 47-year-old rose to the pinnacle of fame with her impeccable singing skills and is now winning hearts with her acting talent.

Recently, the Raqeeb Se star was invited as a guest in Nida Yasir's morning show where she made some blasting revelations about her divorce and ex-husband.

Elaborating on her first marriage, she detailed how she and animator Hammad Hassan eventually parted ways because of his family’s disapproval. The duo worked on the music video for the song Tu Agar Mil Jata. Their decision to tie the knot was completely arranged.

Delving into details, the musician revealed the major reason for marriage failure: “The main reason for the collapse of the marriage was his mother’s disapproval of my music. I always say, ‘Make a commitment you can honour.’ That’s immature.”

Reflecting on the red flags, Hadiqa added that during her engagement Hassan had attempted suicide by consuming pills. Their relationship was based on ownership and hence it ended.

She went on to say that due to insecurities on part of her ex-husband, she had to dim her fame and eventually her marriage ended after five years.

Later, Hadiqa adopted her son Naad-E-Ali in 2005 from Edhi Foundation and has raised her child as a single mother. She even married an Afghani man who lived in the UK to give her child a surname.

On the work front, Hadiqa Kiani has been highly lauded for her performance in the drama serial Dobara co-starring Bilal Abbas Khan.