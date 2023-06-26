Search

Why doesn't Mehwish Hayat work with Lahore-based producers?

Noor Fatima 08:53 PM | 26 Jun, 2023
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has no time to entertain baseless assumptions. At the press conference for her upcoming star-studded project, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Hayat cleared the air about only working with Karachi-based filmmakers.

In response to one of the journalists asking whether the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar star opts for Karachi-based producers, and deliberately refuses to work with Lahore-based filmmakers, the Ms. Marvel star made it crystal clear that it is the character and plot that she cherry picks and not the production team.

Expounding the significance of a striking plot and character, Hayat said, “For me, as an artist, I first look at what the story is and what my character is. Then obviously, if you have a director like Nadeem Baig, a co-star like Humayun Saeed, and it's a big team, then it's a no-brainer for me. I will do it,” she said, adding that her heart and talent always have room for experiments as long as it's worth it.

“I have always been very experimental, and I like working with new people. If there is a good script that has a character for me, and people are willing to experiment with me, then I’ll do it for sure. It's the script, not the location,” she concluded.

The press conference engaged in a heated debate when the said journalist claimed that Karachi took away Lahore's spotlight as the hub of Lollywood, adding that Karachi-based artists refuse to work in Lahore drawing a wedge between the two cities. 

A journalist even accused the London Nahi Jaunga actress of “ignoring” and “quoting higher prices” to Lahore-based producers in order to avoid working. In response, Baig joked, “She charges a lot of Karachi-based producers too.”

Keeping her grace intact, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi diva emphasized that there is “no bias” in Karachi-based artists' hearts for Lahore.

“In fact, I would love to do a Punjabi film, but I have not received any offers yet. I am an artist and I’m here to do good work in this field, whether from Karachi or elsewhere,” she remarked.

The actress revealed that although her management is in Los Angeles, she is on the same page as her team and personally reads all her emails to make sure no prejudice is taking place.

Speaking about her upcoming project, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, boasts one of the most star-studded ensembles. Hayat will be seen alongside Pakistani heartthrob, Wahaj Ali, who will be making his big screen debut in Baig's production.

The handsome hunk, Zahid Ahmed, and that iconic model-turned-actor Amna Ilyas, will also be joining the cast with Sheheryar Munawar and Ramsha Khan. The cherry on top? Lollywood's power couple, Hira and Mani, will also make an appearing for the first time.

Teri Meri Kahaniyaan is scheduled to hit theatres on Eid ul Adha. The film is written by acclaimed writers Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar — known for his iconic projects including Pyare Afzal, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, London nahi Jaunga —, Vasay Chaudhry, Ali Abbas Naqvi, and Basit Naqvi.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

