Fatima Fertilizer holds Sarsabz Kissan convention to boost the productivity of early cotton and spring maize crops

Fatima Fertilizer Holds Sarsabz Kissan Convention To Boost The Productivity Of Early Cotton And Spring Maize Crops

LAHORE – Fatima Fertilizer, in collaboration with the Agriculture Department Punjab organized the Sarsabz Kissan Convention at Sahiwal to support farmers in enhancing maize and cotton productivity. The event was graced by Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Punjab, as the chief guest.

The convention focused on educating farmers about the balanced use of fertilizers, particularly Fatima Fertilizer’s specialized products, Sarsabz Nitrophos and Sarsabz CAN, which play a crucial role in improving soil fertility and increasing crop yield. With cotton being a vital component of Pakistan’s economy and textile industry, and maize serving as an essential food and feed fodder crop for the poultry industry and livestock, the event emphasized the importance of adopting modern agricultural practices to ensure sustainable production growth.

The following dignitaries participated in the convention: Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary Agri. Punjab, Ch. A. Hameed, DG Agri Punjab, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, DG Agri. Information Punjab, Shoiab Iqbal Syed, Commissioner Sahiwal Div., Dr. Anjum Ali Buttar, Consultant for Agri. Punjab, Khalid Khokhar, President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Ch. M. Javed, MPA, and Imran Akram, MPA. The event was attended by around 1500 farmers.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani appreciated Fatima Fertilizer for its constant effort in holding such events in collaboration with the Punjab Government educating farmers on the balanced use of fertilizers and provision of quality services to the farmers. He also updated farmers about the initiative taken by the Punjab Government to assist farmers in boosting crop productivity. He also announced that the government is ready to announce a rental machinery services scheme for farmers.

The Sarsabz Kissan Convention reaffirmed Fatima Fertilizer’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s agricultural sector by providing high-value Sarsabz Nitrophos and Sarsabz CAN Gawara products and much-needed field advisory services at farmers’ doorstep to increase per acre productivity of crops, promote sustainability, and contribute to the national economic growth.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Daily Pakistan Global

