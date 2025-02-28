Ramazan moon not sighted in Pakistan, holy month to begin on Mar 2

PESHAWAR – The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee on Friday announced that the Ramazan moon had not been sighted. The holy month will begin in Pakistan on March 2 (Sunday).

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, led by Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, gathered in Peshawar to observe the Ramazan moon.

Zonal Ruet-i-Hilal Committees in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and other cities also convened for the same purpose, according to reports.

Earlier, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) predicted that Ramazan would likely start on March 2 (Sunday), with Eidul Fitr expected on March 31.

Suparco emphasized that the final decision rests with the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, which relies on crescent moon sightings with the naked eye — a religious practice for determining the start of the Islamic month.

According to Suparco’s data, the new moon is set to appear on February 28, 2025, at 5:45 AM (PST). However, factors like the moon’s age, its position relative to the sun, and weather conditions will influence visibility.

It noted that spotting the moon on February 28 is highly unlikely, even with optical aid. As a result, Sha’aban is expected to complete 30 days, with the first fast most likely falling on March 2.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department also stated on February 7 that the moon would not be visible on February 28.