Ramazan moon not sighted in Pakistan, holy month to begin on Mar 2

PESHAWAR – The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee on Friday announced that the Ramazan moon had not been sighted. The holy month will begin in Pakistan on March 2 (Sunday).

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, led by Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, gathered in Peshawar to observe the Ramazan moon.

Zonal Ruet-i-Hilal Committees in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and other cities also convened for the same purpose, according to reports.

Earlier, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) predicted that Ramazan would likely start on March 2 (Sunday), with Eidul Fitr expected on March 31.

Suparco emphasized that the final decision rests with the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, which relies on crescent moon sightings with the naked eye — a religious practice for determining the start of the Islamic month.

According to Suparco’s data, the new moon is set to appear on February 28, 2025, at 5:45 AM (PST). However, factors like the moon’s age, its position relative to the sun, and weather conditions will influence visibility.

It noted that spotting the moon on February 28 is highly unlikely, even with optical aid. As a result, Sha’aban is expected to complete 30 days, with the first fast most likely falling on March 2.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department also stated on February 7 that the moon would not be visible on February 28.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pakistani Rupee – 28 February Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

