Pakistan to send aid to Palestine facing medical emergency amid Israeli barbarism

ISLAMABAD – Federal cabinet has given go-ahead to send medical aid to Palestine on humanitarian grounds in view of the medical emergency being faced by the people of Palestinians due to ongoing Israeli aggression.

It was announced by Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain during a press talk following a meeting of the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He highlighted that the Pakistani premier provided leadership to the Muslim Ummah from day one on the Palestine issue, adding that the Palestinian leadership also acknowledged the efforts of Islamabad.

He said that Pakistan will observe solidarity day with the Palestinians on Friday.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in Turkey and he along with some other Foreign Ministers of the Muslim countries will go to New York to attend the UN General Assembly session on Palestine.

Talking about the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, he said that the government had saved the country from losses of billions of rupees by conducting a probe into the matter.

He said that PM’s former aide on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari and Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan are not involved in any kind of corruption.

While sharing some good news of the country's economy, the minister said mobile phone users have been increased to 180 million while users of the cellular networks have risen to 100 million.