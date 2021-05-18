Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight Palestine issue

05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight Palestine issue
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached Turkey on Tuesday as Pakistan has paced up efforts to highlight the deteriorating situation in Palestine across the globe.

Qureshi, who is visiting the Islamic country on the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will then heads to New York along with foreign ministers of Sudan, Palestine, and Turkey to attend a session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Pakistani minister said as the session was called to discuss the plight of the Palestinian people, adding that the debate should be opened by the foreign minister of the country facing Israeli aggression.

FM Qureshi is also scheduled to address an emergency session of the UNGA to reiterate Pakistan’s unflinching support for the people of Palestine.

During his stay in New York, foreign minister Qureshi will hold key meetings with different important persons.

Pakistan has been urging the international community to take steps in order to stop the massacre of people in Palestine.

In latest aggression, Israeli forces have killed hundreds of innocent Palestinians as attacks on Gaza have entered the second week.

Pakistan's FM Qureshi to lead Muslim countries' ... 07:26 PM | 17 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday stressed on giving a united response to ongoing ...

More From This Category
Pakistan to send aid to Palestine facing medical ...
07:07 PM | 18 May, 2021
Board exams across Pakistan to be held at any ...
05:24 PM | 18 May, 2021
US approves release of Pakistani prisoner from ...
03:55 PM | 18 May, 2021
Dr Moeed Yusuf appointed National Security Adviser
03:15 PM | 18 May, 2021
Pakistan to express solidarity with Palestinians ...
12:33 PM | 18 May, 2021
Pakistani celebrities speak up against Israeli ...
08:41 AM | 18 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kangana Ranaut posts a cryptic note after testing negative for COVID-19
07:31 PM | 18 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr