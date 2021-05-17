Pakistan's FM Qureshi to lead Muslim countries' delegation to New York against Israeli atrocities on Palestinians

07:26 PM | 17 May, 2021
Pakistan's FM Qureshi to lead Muslim countries' delegation to New York against Israeli atrocities on Palestinians
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday stressed on giving a united response to ongoing Israeli barbarism against the people of Palestine.

Addressing a session of the National Assembly, the minister said that a session of the United Nations General Assembly should be called to discuss Israeli violence in Gaza and the West Bank and disrespect of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Qureshi said after taking Prime Minister Imran Khan into confidence, “I am going to Turkey where foreign ministers of Palestine and Sudan have also been invited”.

After discussing the outcome of the recently held session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the situation of the Security Council, he said that the foreign ministers of all four countries will then head to New York to highlight the matter.

He went on to say that Pakistan strongly condemned the forceful expulsion of Palestinians from their homes. The statement apparently refers to the Al-Jarah episode where Israeli settlers forcefully expelled Palestinians from their homes, leading to Israeli force attacked on worshippers in the Al-Aqsa mosque. 

More to follow...

