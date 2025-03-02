Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Sajid Hasan’s son exposes Shahzain Mari’s alleged role in Drug dealing

KARACHI – Balochistan’s political member Shahzain Mari, who remained on social media for assaulting citizens, has been linked to the high-profile murder case of Mustafa Amir after statement from Sajid Hasan’s son.

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) revealed that during interrogation, Sajid Hasan’s son provided crucial information linking Shahzain Mari to drug sales and purchases, prompting authorities to expand their investigation.

Sahir Hasan, son of TV star Sajid Hasan, revealed Mari’s connection to the drug trade was further confirmed during the interrogation of arrested suspects, raising concerns about his role in the broader criminal network.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori further made shocking revelations, saying powerful individuals, including Mari, would be exposed as part of the ongoing inquiry. Tessori alleged that he had received death threats from unknown sources.

Earlier this week, Shahzain Mari’s security guards were arrested and send to remand after CCTV footage of the incident went viral. The footage showed the guards assaulting two individuals, and the police requested remand for forensic analysis of the footage.

Shahzain remains at large. with police awaiting information from the Balochistan Home Department. Once Mari’s location is confirmed, further actions will be taken.

Meanwhile, Shahzain Mari’s link in drug trafficking garnred attention, as investigations continue into both the assault and the broader criminal network.

Mustafa Amir case: Sajid Hasan rejects drug charges against son

