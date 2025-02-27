Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Mustafa Amir case: Sajid Hasan rejects drug charges against son

Mustafa Amir Case Sajid Hasan Rejects Drug Charges Against Son

Veteran actor Sajid Hasan has strongly defended his son, Sahir Hasan, calling the drug trafficking case against him “fabricated” and a tactic to shift public focus from the prime suspect, Armaghan, in the Mustafa Amir murder case.

Sajid accused the police of falsely implicating his son due to pressure stemming from Armaghan’s alleged drug use. Armaghan is the main suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Mustafa Amir.

“I strongly condemn this unlawful arrest,” Sajid stated publicly, breaking his silence over Sahir’s detention. He revealed that his son was taken into custody without a warrant, solely based on a statement made by an accused in the Mustafa Amir case.

This statement came after a judicial magistrate sent Sahir to jail on judicial remand, following a request from the investigating officer to continue the probe.

According to an interrogation report, Sahir allegedly struggled with drug addiction for 13 years and began selling high-end, imported drugs two years ago. The report also claimed that he received payments through his father’s manager’s bank account and that two other suspects, Bazil and Yahya, used to send drugs to Sahir via courier.

Sajid, however, rejected these allegations, stating that when no evidence was found against Sahir, the police fabricated an FIR to justify his arrest. “No drugs or contraband were recovered from Sahir,” he asserted, adding that the police unlawfully raided their home without a warrant, violating legal protocols by failing to record the raid, arrest, or any supposed recovery.

He dismissed the police’s claim of seizing “557 grams of marijuana” as “entirely false” and described the case as a deliberate attempt to frame his son, harass his family, and distract the public from Armaghan’s role in Mustafa Amir’s murder.

Sajid expressed hope that the judiciary would see through the “baseless case,” uphold justice, and clear his son of the false charges. He also criticized certain media outlets for their “unfair and irresponsible” reporting, urging them to uphold journalistic integrity and avoid spreading misinformation.

The actor demanded a transparent and impartial investigation into what he called a “grave miscarriage of justice.” He stressed that his son should not be made a scapegoat to shield the real culprits, calling on authorities to ensure that justice prevails.

Reports suggest Sahir’s arrest was triggered by Armaghan’s statement to investigators, alleging he had purchased drugs from him. The situation escalated when Armaghan fired at an Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) team during a raid at his Karachi residence earlier this month. The AVCC was probing Mustafa Amir’s disappearance, a BBA student who went missing on January 6.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pakistani Rupee – 27 February Thursday
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 281.5
Euro EUR 293.25 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.35 908.85
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 722.65 731.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.14 8.29
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search