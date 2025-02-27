Mustafa Amir case: Sajid Hasan rejects drug charges against son

Veteran actor Sajid Hasan has strongly defended his son, Sahir Hasan, calling the drug trafficking case against him “fabricated” and a tactic to shift public focus from the prime suspect, Armaghan, in the Mustafa Amir murder case.

Sajid accused the police of falsely implicating his son due to pressure stemming from Armaghan’s alleged drug use. Armaghan is the main suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Mustafa Amir.

“I strongly condemn this unlawful arrest,” Sajid stated publicly, breaking his silence over Sahir’s detention. He revealed that his son was taken into custody without a warrant, solely based on a statement made by an accused in the Mustafa Amir case.

This statement came after a judicial magistrate sent Sahir to jail on judicial remand, following a request from the investigating officer to continue the probe.

According to an interrogation report, Sahir allegedly struggled with drug addiction for 13 years and began selling high-end, imported drugs two years ago. The report also claimed that he received payments through his father’s manager’s bank account and that two other suspects, Bazil and Yahya, used to send drugs to Sahir via courier.

Sajid, however, rejected these allegations, stating that when no evidence was found against Sahir, the police fabricated an FIR to justify his arrest. “No drugs or contraband were recovered from Sahir,” he asserted, adding that the police unlawfully raided their home without a warrant, violating legal protocols by failing to record the raid, arrest, or any supposed recovery.

He dismissed the police’s claim of seizing “557 grams of marijuana” as “entirely false” and described the case as a deliberate attempt to frame his son, harass his family, and distract the public from Armaghan’s role in Mustafa Amir’s murder.

Sajid expressed hope that the judiciary would see through the “baseless case,” uphold justice, and clear his son of the false charges. He also criticized certain media outlets for their “unfair and irresponsible” reporting, urging them to uphold journalistic integrity and avoid spreading misinformation.

The actor demanded a transparent and impartial investigation into what he called a “grave miscarriage of justice.” He stressed that his son should not be made a scapegoat to shield the real culprits, calling on authorities to ensure that justice prevails.

Reports suggest Sahir’s arrest was triggered by Armaghan’s statement to investigators, alleging he had purchased drugs from him. The situation escalated when Armaghan fired at an Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) team during a raid at his Karachi residence earlier this month. The AVCC was probing Mustafa Amir’s disappearance, a BBA student who went missing on January 6.