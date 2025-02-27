US Congressmen urge Secretary Rubio to engage with Pakistan for Imran Khan’s release

WASHINGTON – Two members of the US Congress, Joe Wilson and August Pfluger, have urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to engage with Pakistan’s military leadership to secure the release of former prime minister Imran Khan.

According to media reports, both Congress members wrote a joint letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio on February 25, stating that Imran Khan’s imprisonment is a result of politically motivated charges.

They expressed concern that Imran Khan’s removal through a no-confidence motion in 2022 was akin to a suspension of democracy in Pakistan, which subsequently strained relations between the two countries.

Joe Wilson, in a statement on social media platform X, expressed satisfaction over collaborating with Republican Study Committee Chairman August Pfluger to urge Secretary Rubio to work towards Imran Khan’s release and the restoration of democracy in Pakistan.

He further stated that US-Pakistan relations are strongest when founded on the principles of freedom.

Joe Wilson, a member of the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services Committees and a close ally of former President Donald Trump, co-signed the letter with August Pfluger, who chairs the Republican Study Committee.

Both lawmakers voiced concern over Imran Khan’s imprisonment and its impact on US-Pakistan relations.

The letter highlighted Imran Khan’s widespread popularity in Pakistan and emphasized that his release could mark a new era in US-Pakistan relations, rooted in shared traditions of freedom.

Drawing a parallel between Imran Khan and Trump, they claimed that Imran Khan is also a victim of judicial overreach.

The Congress members urged Secretary Rubio to work with Pakistan on restoring democracy, upholding human rights, ensuring the rule of law, supporting a free press, and protecting freedoms of assembly and expression.

They stressed that Imran Khan should be treated like any other politician and should not be imprisoned for his political views.

Joe Wilson had previously called for Imran Khan’s release on X and shared a copy of the letter sent to Rubio, expressing hope that US-Pakistan relations could be strengthened through mutual respect for freedom.

The letter concluded by asserting that US-Pakistan ties are linked to Imran Khan’s release, urging Secretary of State Rubio to take decisive action in this regard.