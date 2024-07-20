Search

Adidas faces backlash after removing Bella Hadid from campaign amid Israeli pressure

07:14 PM | 20 Jul, 2024
Renowned German sportswear brand Adidas is facing significant criticism and calls for a boycott on social media after removing Palestinian-American supermodel Bella Hadid from one of its promotional campaigns. The controversy erupted following backlash from Israeli groups over Hadid’s inclusion in the campaign.

Hadid, who was featured in an advertisement for Adidas’s 'SL 72 Sneakers,' faced criticism from Israeli organizations due to her outspoken support for Palestinian causes. The 'SL 72' sneakers, originally created for the 1972 Olympics, have been reintroduced by Adidas. The sneakers are associated with the tragic event during the 1972 Munich Olympics when a Palestinian militant group attacked, resulting in the deaths of 11 Israeli athletes and a German police officer.

The Israeli Embassy in Germany accused Hadid of promoting anti-Semitic views and inciting violence against Jews and Israelis. The criticism led Adidas to issue an apology, stating, “We are aware of the connections to tragic historical events, which were entirely unintentional, and we apologize for any distress or discomfort caused.”

Following the backlash, Adidas decided to remove Hadid from the campaign. The decision has sparked a considerable uproar on social media, with many users calling for a boycott of the brand under the hashtag #BoycottAdidas.

The removal of Hadid from the campaign has been condemned by various users as discriminatory and prejudiced. Critics argue that the decision signifies a capitulation to pressure from Israeli groups and reflects a broader issue of bias.

Hadid, the daughter of Palestinian-American real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, and her sister Gigi Hadid, have been vocal advocates for Palestinians affected by ongoing conflicts. Their activism has drawn both support and controversy.

In response to the situation, many have expressed disappointment, stating that Adidas’s actions appear to undermine Hadid’s support for her heritage and cause. The brand’s response and the subsequent removal of Hadid have intensified debates over corporate responsibility and the influence of political pressure on commercial decisions.

Adidas’s handling of the situation highlights the complex interplay between global brands, political sensitivities, and public relations. The company’s decision will likely continue to be scrutinized as it navigates the fallout from this controversy.

