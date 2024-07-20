KP government forms commission to look into firing incident at Bannu rally

The provincial administration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) announced the formation of an inquiry commission to ensure a “transparent investigation” into the killings during a rally in Bannu.

The rally, held amidst a surge in militant attacks, saw at least two people killed and over 20 injured due to gunfire, causing a stampede among the tens of thousands in attendance.

This rally was in response to increased militant attacks in KP, which borders Afghanistan. Recently, ten soldiers were martyred in a militant attack in the Bannu cantonment area. Local residents and some politicians have accused the security forces of being responsible for the shooting incident, though the KP government has not confirmed this. The location of the incident was noted for its high security alerts, given a recent suicide bombing in the area.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is personally overseeing the situation, and the commission is tasked with conducting an impartial investigation, with findings to be made public. Legal action will be taken against those found responsible.

Global rights organization Amnesty International condemned the use of lethal force at the peaceful rally, labeling it a violation of the right to peaceful assembly and urging a prompt investigation. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also expressed outrage, criticizing the incident as a state-sanctioned violation of citizens' rights.

Despite the violence, the participants of the public gathering in Bannu have vowed to continue their rally.