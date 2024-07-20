Search

World

Malaysia welcomes new king Sultan Ibrahim – man with passion for motorcycles

Web Desk
08:42 PM | 20 Jul, 2024
Malaysia's new king Sultan Ibrahim
Source: File photo

Malaysia welcomed its new king, Sultan Ibrahim, in a grand ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. The newly crowned monarch, known for his passion for riding motorcycles, took his oath in January and is now officially the country’s 17th king.

Malaysia’s monarchy rotates every five years among the rulers of its nine states, each with its own royal family.

Though largely ceremonial, the position of king has become increasingly significant in recent years, particularly due to political crises. Royal intervention was required to appoint prime ministers three times following government collapses and a hung parliament after the 2018 electoral defeat of scandal-tainted premier Najib Razak.

In addition to overseeing major political appointments, the king serves as the official head of Islam in the Muslim-majority country and as commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

According to Bloomberg, the 65-year-old Sultan Ibrahim and his family, rulers of southern Johor, are estimated to be worth at least US $5.7 billion. The family owns land in Singapore and invests in the palm oil, real estate, and telecommunications industries.

The grand crowning ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Sultan Ibrahim is married with six children and is known for making annual trips around Johor on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, distributing charity to the poor. He also has a deep interest in business, including a stake in the $100 billion development project called Forest City, and possesses a collection of luxury cars and private jets.

Sultan Ibrahim’s father, Sultan Iskander, was the last Johor sultan to hold the crown, serving as king in 1984.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

08:42 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Malaysia welcomes new king Sultan Ibrahim – man with passion for ...

07:14 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Adidas faces backlash after removing Bella Hadid from campaign amid ...

04:43 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Former Ukrainian MP Iryna Farion shot dead

03:26 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Historic as Gen Jennie Carignan becomes Canada’s first woman army ...

09:32 AM | 20 Jul, 2024

US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, founder of Pakistan Caucus, ...

09:35 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

ICJ declares Israeli presence in Palestinian territories illegal

World

10:02 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

Seven Pakistanis executed in Saudi Arabia this year as total tally ...

11:49 AM | 18 Jul, 2024

Social media influencer Aanvi Kamdar falls to death in 300-foot gorge

08:43 AM | 18 Jul, 2024

US President Joe Biden contracts Covid-19 for the third time

09:35 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Trump's granddaughter Kai makes 1st public appearance after attempt ...

07:48 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Female tourist spotted performing indecent acts with Roman deity ...

11:02 PM | 17 Jul, 2024

Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Iran’s President Pezeshkian on his ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:04 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Dubai airport returns to normalcy as global flight disruption continues

Gold & Silver

04:27 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 20 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 20, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.25.

British Pound rate is 354.85 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.70.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.15 280.85
Euro EUR 301.35 303.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.85 358.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.42
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 205.5
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: