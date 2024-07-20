Search

Chinese company working in Pakistan wins global accolades for excellence in solar technology

07:49 PM | 20 Jul, 2024
solar technology
SHANGHAI – Trinasolar, which plans to inject 200 megawatts (MW) of solar energy into Pakistan's grid, has been honored with two great accolades in the solar industry. The company, a leading global provider of photovoltaic and smart energy solutions, has been awarded the “2024 Overall Highest Achiever” by the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC) for the exceptional performance of its Vertex N 625W modules and has also been named a “Top Performer” for the tenth consecutive year by Kiwa PV Evolution Labs (Kiwa PVEL) in the 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard.

Trinasolar’s Vertex N 625W modules have been recognized for their reliability, superior energy yield, and outstanding performance, earning the “2024 Overall Highest Achiever” title in the annual PV Module Index (PVMI) by RETC. This accolade, which the Vertex N 700W+ series modules also received last year, solidifies Trina Solar’s leadership in the industry. The PVMI evaluates modules on quality, performance, and reliability, and the “Overall Highest Achiever” award is reserved for manufacturers who excel in all three categories. Trinasolar’s Vertex N 625W modules achieved high marks in ultraviolet-induced degradation (UVID), potential-induced degradation (PID), thermal cycling, efficiency, light-induced degradation (LID), PTC-to-STC ratio, and bill of materials (BOM) verification.

In conclusion these tests ensure that the modules can withstand harsh environmental conditions while maintaining high efficiency and reliability. Cherif Kedir, President and CEO of RETC, stated, “We are very happy and honoured to recognize Trina as one of the overall highest achievers, so in terms of quality, reliability and performance, Trina has ranked extremely high.” In addition to the RETC accolade, Trinasolar has been named a “Top Performer” by Kiwa PV Evolution Labs (Kiwa PVEL) for the tenth consecutive year. This recognition, featured in the 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, acknowledges Trinasolar’s Vertex N modules for their exceptional performance across multiple categories. The organization remains one of the few manufacturers to consistently earn this distinction, reinforcing its status as an industry leader.

Kiwa PVEL’s annual PV Module Reliability Scorecard provides extensive data and research that help buyers mitigate risks and identify quality manufacturers. Trinasolar’s Vertex N 720W series modules stood out, earning “Top Performer” status in all seven tests—an achievement shared by only three other models out of the 380 modules tested. These modules combine i-TOPCon Advanced technology and 210mm technology, delivering increased power output, greater efficiency, higher bifaciality, and lower degradation. “Congratulations to Trinasolar for achieving ‘Top Performer’ recognition in every test category,” said Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of sales and marketing at Kiwa PVEL.

“In particular, we applaud the outstanding performance of Trina's Vertex N module that was a Top Performer in all seven tests; that's a significantly rare and noteworthy feat.” The company’s recognition by both RETC and Kiwa PVEL highlights their dedication to delivering high-quality and reliable solar. These accolades affirm Trinasolar's position as a global leader in solar technology, providing innovative solutions that meet the highest industry standards.

“We’re proud to be recognized once again as both the ‘Overall Highest Achiever’ by RETC and a ‘Top Performer’ by Kiwa PVEL,” said Cao Yunduan, Head of Global Brand and Marketing at Trinasolar. “These recognitions are a testament to our commitment to supplying customers with the highest quality and best-performing modules. We will continue to pursue our mission of ‘Solar Energy for All’ and drive the global transition to sustainable energy.”

