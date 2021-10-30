Go on a Winning Spree with Haier’s T20 World Cup Offer!
04:22 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Go on a Winning Spree with Haier’s T20 World Cup Offer!
Pakistan has gotten off the mark in fine form, displaying smashing performances in the T20 World Cup! The excitement has reached fever pitch and the adrenaline pumping through cricket enthusiasts has gone through the roof! Taking this euphoria to the next level, Haier is giving Pakistanis a chance to make most of its T20 World Cup Offer!

On the purchase of every Haier Smart LED TV of 40” and above, consumers will receive an instant gifts, including face masks, water bottles, official Peshawar Zalmi t-shirts, and Wi-Fi lamps. Not just that, their names will be entered in a lucky draw for a chance to win a brand new smartphone!

That’s not all – Haier Smart LED TVs come fully-packed with a number of features that will make this T20 World Cup viewing an out-of-the-park experience! From Google Assistant to Netflix, Google Play, built-in Chromecast, 30 Watts Speaker and more, these features will leave you ecstatic and elated to the max.

Haier is also giving all their customers the opportunity to avail FREE installation on all 40” LEDs and above.

So what are you waiting for? Bring home a Haier Smart LED TV today and enjoy this cricket festival in crystal clear, sharp picture!

