US wants to see stable Pakistan

WASHINGTON – As Pakistan continues to struggle with economic and political challenges, the United States said that it wanted to see Pakistan in a stable position.

US State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel responds to the ongoing situation about Pakistan, reiterating Washington wants to see a thriving and stable Pakistan which he linked with the country’s critical interests.

When asked about massive arrests of political leaders and Islamabad’s move to try civilians under the army act, Patel said the US engages directly with Pakistani authorities on the issues that are of importance to it and are of importance to broader regional security and stability.

When a media correspondent pressed a US State Dept spokesperson about human rights, the latter said he would like to move on.

The spokesperson was also questioned about Dr Aafia Siddiqui who remained in US jail, to which he said the question must be directed to law enforcement.