Bilal Bin Saqib appointed chief advisor to FinMin Aurangzeb on Crypto Council

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has appointed Bilal Bin Saqib as his chief advisor on Crypto Council in Finance Division.

An official notification has been issued regarding his appointment, stating: “The Finance Minister has been pleased to appoint Mr. Bilal Bin Saqib as Chief Advisor to the Finance Minister on Pakistan Crypto Council in Finance Division, in terms of Establishment Division’s 0.M.No.1/11/2018(ii)-E-6, dated 09.04.2024, with immediate effect and until further orders”.

“The Chief Advisor shall work on pro bono basis and shall not be entitled to any salary, perks or privileges,” it added.

Last month, the finance minister announced that the government is considering the establishment of a National Crypto Council, which will support policymaking and regulation. The council will include representatives from government bodies, regulatory authorities, and industry experts.

He added that the Crypto Council would help formulate international-standard regulations and integrate Pakistan into the global digital economy.

The finance minister also emphasized adopting a balanced strategy to encourage investment and modern trends in digital assets. It was agreed that the national policy on digital assets will align with FATF guidelines, international financial standards, and national interests.