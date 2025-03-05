Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Indian actress arrested for smuggling 14.8 kg gold at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru authorities have arrested Kannada film actress Ranya Rao for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kg of gold, worth approximately INR 120 million, at Kempegowda International Airport. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted the actress after she arrived from Dubai, following multiple suspicious trips in recent weeks.

According to Indian media reports, Ranya Rao was under surveillance due to her frequent travel between India and Dubai. In the past 15 days, she had reportedly visited Dubai four times, raising red flags among customs officials.

Upon her arrival in Bengaluru, authorities conducted a thorough search and discovered that the actress had concealed gold bars inside her clothing and a customized jacket. The seizure led to her immediate arrest, and the smuggled gold was confiscated.

Claim of Being a Police Officer’s Daughter

During questioning, Rao allegedly claimed to be the daughter of a senior police official, Director General of Police (DGP), in an attempt to evade arrest. However, officials are currently verifying this claim.

Following her arrest, the actress is undergoing further interrogation and is expected to be presented before a Bengaluru court soon. The authorities are also investigating whether she was working alone or as part of a larger smuggling network.

Ranya Rao is well-known in the Kannada film industry, particularly for her role in the movie Maanikya, alongside superstar Sudeep.

Staff Reporter

