Wakeel Online app launched in Islamabad to provide free legal aid

The Wakeel Online app has been officially launched in Islamabad as a major step toward expanding access to justice. Designed to provide legal aid to Pakistanis, the app aims to assist those who cannot afford legal fees.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and German Ambassador Alfred Grannas attended the launch event. Both emphasized the importance of accessible legal services for the public.

Simplifying Legal Assistance

At the event, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar highlighted that efforts to simplify legal procedures and extend legal support began in 2020. He described Wakeel Online as a game-changer for underprivileged citizens seeking legal help.

So far, the app has gained significant traction, with reports indicating that around 700,000 people in Pakistan are already aware of the platform. Additionally, 1,000 lawyers have registered on the app, with more professionals currently undergoing a screening process.

German Ambassador Alfred Grannas praised the app’s growing popularity and public interest. He noted that Wakeel Online has successfully evolved from a project into a fully operational legal aid platform, providing efficient legal support to those in need.

The Wakeel Online app offers a modern, user-friendly solution to legal aid, making it easier for individuals to seek legal guidance without the burden of high costs.