Ghulam Nabi Memon Among Eight Police Officers Promoted To Grade 22

ISLAMABAD – A high-powered selection board has approved the promotion of eight officers from the police service to grade 22.

Reports said the meeting, which was held after a gap of one and half years, was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

The police service officers promoted to grade 22 include B A Nasir, Ghulam Nabi Memon, Farooq Mazhar, Imran Yaqoob, Khaliq Sheikh, Shehzad Sultan, Zubair Hashmi and Mohammad Tahir Rai.

The board also promoted 19 officers from the Pakistan Administrative Service to grade 22. Those who have been promoted include Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Nabeel Awan, Ahmed Raza, Rashid mahmood, Momin Agha, Nadeem Mehboob, Shakil Ahmed, Wasim Afzal, Usman Akhtar Bajwa and others.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

