Champions Trophy semi-final: New Zealand sets 363-run target for South Africa

Champions Trophy Semi Final New Zealand Sets 363 Run Target For South Africa

In the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy, New Zealand has set a massive 363-run target for South Africa in the match being played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

After winning the toss, New Zealand opted to bat first and put up an impressive batting display. Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson played crucial roles, building a 164-run partnership for the second wicket.

Rachin Ravindra scored a brilliant 108 runs, which included one six and 13 fours. Kane Williamson also played a captain’s knock, smashing 102 runs, including 2 sixes and 10 fours.

Towards the end of the innings, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips provided valuable contributions. Mitchell scored 49 runs before getting out, while Phillips remained unbeaten on 49.

The Kiwi team finished their innings at 362 for 6 in 50 overs, leaving South Africa with a challenging 363-run chase.

Meanwhile, India has already secured a spot in the final after defeating Australia in the first semi-final. Now, all eyes are on this clash to see which team—New Zealand or South Africa—will face India in the final.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

