T20 World Cup 2022 – Team Pakistan’s complete schedule for the tournament
Share
LAHORE – The International Cricket Council has unveiled schedule for the much-awaited T20 World Cup that will kick off from October 18 in Australia.
Total 16 teams will feature in the mega cricket event. Twelve of those 16 nations have already been confirmed by ICC, with the final four to be determined by Global Qualifying.
Pakistan and India have been placed together in Group 2 in the Super 12 round, just like the 2021 edition.
And, the Men in Green Shirt will launch their world cup campaign with first match against arch-rival India at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on 23rd October 2022.
After that, Pakistan will take on the winner of the first round’s Group B on October 27 and they will face runner up of first round’s Group A on Oct 30.
On November 3, Shaheens will face South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) before taking on Bangladesh on Nov 6 in the group match at Adelaide.
The semi-finals will be played at the SCG and Adelaide Oval on 9 and 10 November, respectively. It will be the first time the Adelaide Oval will host a World Cup semi-final.
The MCG will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Final, which will be contested under lights on 13 November 2022.
Pakistan and India meet again as ICC announces ... 09:44 AM | 21 Jan, 2022
DUBAI – Pakistan and India, two of the biggest rivals will again lock horns in their first match of the ...
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- T20 World Cup 2022 – Team Pakistan’s complete schedule for the ...06:13 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Ayesha Malik notified as first woman judge of Supreme Court05:52 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Did Maryam Nawaz gift Junaid Safdar a Rs140 million Mercedes on his ...05:37 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Ayesha Omar gives a sneak-peek into her adventurous holiday in Dubai03:56 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021