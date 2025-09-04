Fashion legend Giorgio Armani passes away at 91

The world is mourning the loss of iconic Italian designer Giorgio Armani, who passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Thursday, surrounded by family at his home.

Armani had been preparing to mark the 50th anniversary of his world-renowned brand with a major event during this month’s Milan Fashion Week.

“It is with profound sadness that the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and guiding spirit, Giorgio Armani,” the fashion house said in an official statement. “Known to colleagues and staff as Il Signor Armani, he remained deeply committed to his work until his final days, overseeing collections and shaping future projects.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgio Armani (@giorgioarmani)

A public viewing will be held at Milan’s Armani Teatro on Saturday and Sunday, followed by a private ceremony.

The designer had notably missed his Milan runway shows in June for the first time in his career while recovering from an undisclosed illness.

Tributes have poured in from across the fashion world, with Donatella Versace calling him “a giant who made history and whose legacy will endure forever.”

Born in Piacenza, Italy, in July 1934, Armani initially pursued a career in medicine but discovered his passion for fashion while working part-time as a window dresser at a Milan department store. That unexpected turn would transform him into one of the most influential designers of the 20th century, known for revolutionizing red carpet fashion and defining a new standard of timeless elegance.