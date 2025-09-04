Latest

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 jolts Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan

By News Desk
Sep 4, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Panic struck residents across Islamabad, Peshawar, and several other cities on Thursday night as a powerful 5.9-magnitude earthquake shook the region around 10 pm.

The Seismic Monitoring Center has yet to release full details about the tremor. While there are no immediate reports of casualties or damage, authorities have urged people to stay indoors, remain calm, and follow safety protocols.

Experts warn that Pakistan sits in a highly seismically active zone, making preparedness and caution vital whenever such strong quakes occur.

This is developing story, more updates to follow…

