UK announces £1.2M emergency aid to tackle potential floods in Sindh

The United Kingdom has announced an additional £1.2 million (approximately PKR 454 million) in emergency aid to help deal with the anticipated devastating floods in Sindh.

The aid will be used for early warning systems, evacuation of citizens from flood-affected areas, identification of highly vulnerable households, stockpiling essential supplies and livestock protection materials, and preparing evacuation centers.

According to the British High Commission in Islamabad, these funds are being provided to various NGOs working in Sindh.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott (CMG, OBE) said Sindh is at a critical stage of preparing for deadly floods. She added, “Every dollar spent on prevention before disaster strikes saves seven times more in post-disaster recovery costs. Most importantly, it helps save precious lives and prevents destruction.”

The statement added that these measures will protect vulnerable communities before disasters strike and help prevent large-scale loss of life.

With this, the UK’s total humanitarian aid for Pakistan has reached £2.53 million (around PKR 958 million).

Earlier, on August 22, the UK had announced £1.33 million (PKR 503 million) in aid for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan. That assistance focused on immediate response and recovery, including food distribution, search and rescue operations, mobile medical camps, restoration of drinking water systems, repair of irrigation channels, and revival of agricultural and economic activities.

According to the High Commission, through this support, more than 400,000 people across Pakistan will receive life-saving medicines and essential services.

Additionally, the UK has also supported Pakistan under the Start Ready Disaster Risk Financing system, providing £500,000 (PKR 189 million) to assist 20,000 people in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the impacts of future floods.