Heavy rains forecast for Sindh, Punjab from Sept 7–10

ISLAMABAD – From September 7 to 10, intermittent heavy rainfall is expected across Sindh, raising concerns of urban flooding in Karachi and other low-lying areas of the province.

According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure system is currently situated over the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and is expected to move toward areas of Sindh bordering Rajasthan by September 6. This system is likely to bring strong monsoon winds into eastern Sindh and Punjab starting September 6.

Between September 7 and 10, heavy rain is expected in Tharparkar (Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Diplo), Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kashmore, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, and Karachi.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon noted that while flooding risks were anticipated, the actual inflow of floodwater so far has been less than expected.

The Meteorological Department has warned of possible flooding in Karachi’s low-lying areas, as well as in Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, and Hyderabad due to heavy rainfall.