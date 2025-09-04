Three Commodores promoted to Rear Admiral in Pakistan Navy

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy Commodores Muhammad Shah Nawaz Khan, Asim Sohail Malik, and Sohail Ahmed Azmi have been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral. In recognition of their distinguished services, all three officers have also been awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

According to a Pakistan Navy spokesperson, Rear Admiral Muhammad Shah Nawaz Khan was commissioned in the Supply Branch in 1993. He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore, and National Defence University, Islamabad. Throughout his career, he has held several key command and staff appointments, including Commanding Officer General Stores Depot, Commanding Officer PNS Raza, Director Procurement (Navy), Directing Staff at PN War College, Director Pay, Pension & Accounts at Naval Headquarters, and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Education). He is currently serving as Director General Munitions Productions at the Ministry of Defence Production in Islamabad.

Rear Admiral Asim Sohail Malik was commissioned in the Operations Branch in 1995. He is also a graduate of PN War College and NDU, Islamabad, and has completed international courses, including the Defence Services Command and Staff Course in Bangladesh and the Defence and Strategic Studies Course in China. He has served as Commanding Officer PNS Zarrar and PNS Shamsheer, Commander 9 Auxiliary Squadron, and Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet. He is presently posted at Naval Headquarters Islamabad as DGC4I.

Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmed Azmi was commissioned in the Operations Branch in 1996. He is an alumnus of the Royal Naval College Dartmouth, PN War College, and NDU Islamabad. His career includes notable appointments such as Directing Staff at PN War College, Commanding Officer PNS Nasr, Commander 9 Auxiliary Squadron, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operational Plans) at Naval Headquarters.