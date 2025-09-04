Ecp Postpones By Elections In Punjab Due To Floods

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed by-elections in Punjab due to the ongoing flood situation.

An official notification has been issued regarding the deferment.

According to the ECP’s notification, by-elections in five National Assembly constituencies of Punjab have been postponed.

Additionally, by-elections in four provincial assembly constituencies have also been deferred.

The affected National Assembly seats include:

NA-66 Wazirabad

NA-96 Faisalabad

NA-129 Lahore

NA-143 Sahiwal

The provincial assembly seats affected are:

PP-73 Sargodha

PP-87 Mianwali

PP-98 Faisalabad

PP-203 Sahiwal