Ecp Postpones By Elections In Punjab Due To Floods

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed by-elections in Punjab due to the ongoing flood situation.
An official notification has been issued regarding the deferment.
According to the ECP’s notification, by-elections in five National Assembly constituencies of Punjab have been postponed.
Additionally, by-elections in four provincial assembly constituencies have also been deferred.
The affected National Assembly seats include:
NA-66 Wazirabad
NA-96 Faisalabad
NA-129 Lahore
NA-143 Sahiwal
The provincial assembly seats affected are:
PP-73 Sargodha
PP-87 Mianwali
PP-98 Faisalabad
PP-203 Sahiwal