Imran Khan’s nephew Shahrez released from jail after bail granted

By Anees Rehman
8:21 pm | Sep 4, 2025
LAHORE – Shahrez Khan, the nephew of PTI founder Imran Khan and son of Aleema Khan, has been released from jail after the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) approved his bail application.

According to report, Shahrez was released after submitting his surety bonds, which were submitted today following the court’s approval of his bail. As a result, he was freed from Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The judge of the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court, Manzar Ali Gill, had approved Shahrez bail application yesterday and ordered his release.

