Pakistan

Zoom call allegedly between Imran Khan, US congresswoman leaked online

05:04 PM | 20 May, 2023
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video

LAHORE – An alleged audio leak featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and US Congresswoman Maxine Waters surfaced on Saturday.

In the recording of the purported Zoom meeting, the former Pakistani prime minister can allegedly be heard asking help from the senior US politician.

At the start of the leaked audio, Khan told the Ms Waters that 99% of Pakistan wanted him in power again, adding that he was most popular leader of the country.

The PTI chief can also be allegedly heard blaming the former army chief for ouster of his government. He also claimed that economic performance of his government was best in the history of Pakistan. “I just want you to raise voice in my favour,” the PTI chief can allegedly be heard as saying.

A day earlier, former national security adviser (NSA) to United States ex-president Donald Trump, John Bolton, held telephonic conversation with Imran Khan as the country reels under political crisis.

Senior PTI US leader Atif Khan confirmed the development on Friday, stating: "Former UN Ambassador under Bush Administration and National Security Advisor under Trump Administration John Bolton had a phone call with Chairman Imran Khan today".

Earlier this week, Bolton had expressed concerns over the ongoing political uncertainty in the country triggered following the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9.

“The US has critical interests in Pakistan. Continued instability and violence are not in anyone's interests. The treatment of Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan hinders relations and raises tensions,” he had tweeted.

