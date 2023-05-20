Pakistan condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli authorities

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by a member of the Israeli occupation authority and members of the Knesset under protection of Israeli occupation forces.
Violation of the sanctity of one of the holiest sites in Islam constitutes yet another reprehensible event in a series of escalatory Israeli actions disrespectful to religious sentiments of over 1.5 billion Muslims around the world, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.
“We reiterate that such acts are inconsistent with the right to freedom of expression and religion or belief of the Palestinian people, defying all humanitarian and human rights laws and norms.”
Pakistan calls upon the international community to take urgent action to put an end to Israeli transgressions in the occupied territories that have been conspicuously ascendant since the beginning of this year.
“We reaffirm unstinted support for the Palestinian cause, and renew our call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital being the only just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue,” she concluded.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 20, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.84
|785.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.08
|42.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.30
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.88
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
