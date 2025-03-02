Lahore Traffic Warden comes under fire for assaulting disabled Rickshaw driver

LAHORE – Shock and outrage in Lahore as traffic warden roughed up a disabled rickshaw driver, prompting calls for action.

A disturbing clip captured an on-duty traffic warden physically assaulting a disabled rickshaw driver. The incident caused widespread outrage, as the warden was seen slapping the driver, besides ridiculing him.

In the clip, the rickshaw driver can be heard pleading with the warden, explaining that he is disabled and working hard to provide a halal livelihood for his family. Despite his emotional pleas, the warden continues his abusive behavior.

Some passersby also gathered around, and raised concerns about the focus of traffic wardens, with some claiming that they seem more intent on issuing fines than effectively managing traffic flow.

Several posts were shared by social media users about aggressive behavior among traffic wardens. Citizens are now calling on local authorities to take immediate action to investigate the incident and address the growing concerns about such confrontations.