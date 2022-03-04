‘I am Mr McAdams’ – Indian TV host’s on-air rant at wrong guest leaves Twitter in fits
NEW DELHI – A clip of Indian TV show, hosted by Rahul Shivshankar, has gone viral on social media after the host schooled a guest for more than a minute before realising that he was shouting at the wrong person.
For a debate on the situation in Ukraine, the host invited Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute, and Bohdan Nahaylo, chief editor of Kyiv Post, to his show.
At one point, Shivshankar was under the impression for more than a minute that he was berating Daniel McAdams. The anchor later found that the guest he was schooling was actually Bohdan Nahaylo.
During the on-air rant, the host advised McAdams to "take a chill pill" adding that if "Mr McAdams" was "so concerned about Ukraine", he should "get off the fence, send his forces and put boots on the ground" instead of giving lecture to India.
As the anchorperson continued the rant, McAdams decided to set him right by saying: “Dear host, I have not said a word yet,” he said. “I don’t know why you’re yelling at me.”
The host failed to realise his mistake of mixing up his guests. “I’m not yelling at you,” he told McAdams. “I’m talking about Mr McAdams.”
“I am Mr McAdams!” McAdams shouted.
At that point, the host realised his mistake and apologised to the guest but the blunder has sparked hilarious reactions on Twitter, with some users mourning the plight of journalism in India.
I am dead 😂😂 I need to meet the team of this show. Watch till end 😂😂pic.twitter.com/i0B86oluDF— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) March 3, 2022
May be Mr. #mcadams knows it ..— krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) March 4, 2022
But he hasn't said a word 😀 pic.twitter.com/Bqju39sHtM
I am Mr McAdms 🤪#mcadams pic.twitter.com/vtzm908tbc— Мубин Хан (@Mubin145) March 4, 2022
Middle child can relate#MrMcadams pic.twitter.com/rXFthIlZ66— SHEIKHNI 🇵🇰💚 (@oyesheikhni) March 4, 2022
Thanks for making twitter a happy place @RShivshankar— अभिषेक सिंह भदौरिया (@AbhiKeeTweet) March 3, 2022
I am Mr. McAdams 😂😂#Godimedia #TimesNowpic.twitter.com/AkLDwoHvjq
