Us President Trump Lands In Saudi Arabia To Kickstart Middle East Tour

RIYADH – United States President Donald Trump landed in Saudi Arabia on maiden official visit, marking key moment in diplomatic ties between Riyadh and Washington.

POTUS Air Force One touched down in Saudi capital, and was escorted by F-15 fighter jets, in a strong display of respect and honor. The show of military escort highlights the importance of the visit.

Trump in Saudi Arabia

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Trump at Royal Terminal, and two shared a traditional Saudi coffee ceremony, a symbol of hospitality, before Trump departed for his hotel.

Key arteries in Kingdom were lined with both Saudi and American flags, adding to the grandeur of the occasion. Trump is set to participate in a formal arrival ceremony, followed by bilateral meetings with Saudi leaders. He will also attend a CEO luncheon and engage in an agreement-signing ceremony at the Royal Court.

POTUS visited KSA as larger Middle Eastern tour, with subsequent stops planned in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Discussions during the tour are expected to focus on the ongoing situation in Gaza and matters related to Palestine.

Additionally, President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum, tour the historic Dir’iyah and At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage sites, and conclude the day with a state dinner hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.