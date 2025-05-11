Donald Trump vows to boost Trade with Pakistan, India post Ceasefire

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump all praised for leadership of Pakistan, and India for their decisive actions in de-escalating tensions that had potential to lead to widespread conflict and loss of life in South Asia.

A day after ceasefire, Trump lauded strong and unwavering leadership of both nations for their courage and wisdom in halting aggressive actions that could have led to the death and destruction of millions of innocent lives. He credited both countries for recognizing the gravity of the situation and taking the necessary steps to prevent further escalation.

Donald Trump’s statement historical significance of moment, calling it a brave and heroic decision that will enhance the legacy of both countries’ leadership. He noted that the United States was proud to have played a role in assisting India and Pakistan in reaching this crucial agreement.

Donald Trump on Pak-India Tensions

Trump made commitment to strengthen the economic ties between the three countries. “I am going to increase trade substantially with both of these great nations,” he said, hinting at a future plan to improve commercial relations.

In addition to promoting economic growth, Trump also expressed his willingness to work with both nations in the pursuit of a long-term solution to the Kashmir issue. Recalling the longstanding tensions over the region, he said, “After a thousand years, we can perhaps find a solution to Kashmir that works for everyone.”

His statement was met with praise from political analysts, who highlighted his diplomatic approach in handling such sensitive matters. However, critics have raised questions about the feasibility of such a long-term solution given the deeply rooted historical and territorial issues surrounding the Kashmir conflict.