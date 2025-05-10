Trump announces full ceasefire between India and Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” following overnight negotiations mediated by the United States.

Trump made the announcement via social media, stating:

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” pic.twitter.com/lRPhZpugBV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2025

The development comes amid escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, which had raised concerns about the possibility of a broader conflict. While specific details of the agreement have not been disclosed, sources indicate that both sides have agreed to halt hostilities without preconditions and to maintain direct communication to prevent further escalation.

The U.S. State Department welcomed the ceasefire, commending the leadership in both countries for showing “maturity and restraint.” The department also reaffirmed America’s commitment to regional peace and long-term stability in South Asia.

Although official responses from Islamabad and New Delhi are still awaited, diplomatic sources suggest that both governments were under mounting international pressure to de-escalate the situation.

The agreement marks yet another chapter in the complex and often tense relationship between India and Pakistan, who have fought multiple wars and engaged in numerous skirmishes since gaining independence in 1947. However, the swiftness of this resolution, combined with Trump’s direct involvement, has drawn significant global attention.

Analysts caution that the coming days will be crucial to determine whether the ceasefire will hold. Domestic political dynamics and military expectations in both countries could influence its longevity.