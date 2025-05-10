Pakistan reopens airspace for all flights nationwide

Pakistan has fully reopened its airspace for all types of flight operations, bringing relief to travelers and aviation stakeholders after recent disruptions. The Pakistan Airports Authority has officially issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), confirming the restoration of normal flight operations across the country.

In a statement released on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Airports Authority announced that “all airports across the country are now available for routine flight operations.”

The announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions, which had prompted temporary airspace restrictions in recent days. However, with conditions stabilizing, normal air traffic has now resumed.

The authority advised travelers to contact their respective airlines for the most updated flight schedules and operational details.

“We urge all passengers to confirm their flight timings with their airlines to avoid inconvenience,” the spokesperson added.