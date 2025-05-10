Bholari Airbase attack: Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf among five PAF personnel martyred

In a significant escalation of India-Pakistan tensions, an Indian drone strike on the Bholari Air Base in Sindh has resulted in the martyrdom of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf and four other personnel of the Pakistan Air Force. The names of the remaining martyrs are expected to be released soon, pending official procedures and family notifications.

Military sources confirm that the unprovoked strike targeted a key operational section of the base, causing considerable casualties. Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf, remembered as a valiant and devoted officer, embraced shahadat while defending Pakistan’s airspace.

Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed embraced shahadat in addition to 4 additional shaheeds (names yet to be released by PAF) in India’s drone attack on Bholari Air Base, Sind.

Spoke with Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed’s brother and condoled with him. The sacrifice of… — Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) May 10, 2025

Widespread sorrow and grief have swept across the nation. A senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader confirmed speaking with the fallen officer’s brother to offer condolences on behalf of the party. “Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed gave his present for Pakistan’s future. His sacrifice will never be forgotten,” the statement read. “We pray that Allah grants him the highest rank in Jannat-ul-Firdous and blesses his family with strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

PTI reaffirmed its steadfast support for the country’s armed forces, calling for national unity in the face of external aggression. “PTI stands firmly with the brave soldiers, airmen, sailors, and officers who are defending Pakistan.”