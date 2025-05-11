‘Youm-e-Tashakkur’ being observed in Pakistan after military success against India

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is observing Youm-e-Tashakkur – Day of Gratitude – today to mark success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, the retaliation launched in response to what officials termed as unprovoked Indian aggression.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced observance, praising armed forces for swift and strategic response. The day is being marked nationwide as a symbol of national pride and unity in recognition of the military’s effective action in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Pakistan started operation to shun Indian agression, as two sides saw cross-border exchanges escalate dangerously along the Line of Control. The specter of another full-scale war between the two nuclear-armed nations loomed large as casualties rose on both sides.

After several days of confrontation, Islamabad and New Delhi agreed to an immediate ceasefire. The move has been widely welcomed, not just within the two countries, but also by the international community, which had expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in South Asia.

Meanwhile, residents expressed cautious optimism, hoping the truce will bring lasting peace to a region long marred by conflict. Many communities along the border breathed a sigh of relief after days of fear and uncertainty.

Across Pakistan, citizens celebrated the ceasefire and the success of the military operation, celebrating it as both strategic and diplomatic victory. Events were held in several cities to pay tribute to the armed forces, and prayers were offered for continued peace in the region.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to regional stability while emphasizing Pakistan’s right to defend its territorial integrity. Observers say Youm-e-Tashakkur serves not only as a celebration of military prowess but also as a national call for peace, resilience, and preparedness.