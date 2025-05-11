Will Schools Reopen on Monday in Punjab? Punjab Education Minister shares update

LAHORE – Normalcy returns in Pakistan after days of military escalation as Pakistan and Indian attacked each other with full throttle, but it ended with support of global allies including US, and now schools and other educational institutions will reopen on Monday.

After a brief suspension of academic activities due to regional tensions, all schools, colleges, and universities across Punjab are set to reopen on Monday, Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said in a statement.

The announcement comes after all public and private educational institutions were closed on May 9 and 10 as a precautionary measure following heightened tensions with India earlier this week. The decision to suspend academic operations had been made in the interest of student and staff safety.

Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat stated that from Monday onward, all educational institutions will resume regular schedules and academic activities will continue as usual.

“The situation has normalized, and there is no longer a threat that justifies the continued closure of schools. We expect full attendance from both students and staff,” he said.

Authorities directed school administrations to ensure all security and operational protocols are in place as normalcy returns across the province.