‘Imran Khan Dead in Jail’: Fake News frenzy from Indian media takes over social media

ISLAMABAD – As tensions between Pakistan, and India remained all time high, social media saw turmoil as false claims surrounding death of former Prime Minister Imran Khan went viral, causing panic.

The rumors, originating from Indians, alleged that PTI chief had been killed in jail, with some even accusing military establishment of involvement. These hilarious and rubbish reports were quickly shared, creating widespread panic and confusion among the public.

The fake news frenzy was sparked by a disturbing video that shows former premier, bloodied and being carried away by guards. However, it was later revealed that the video, dates back to 2013, when PTI chairman fell from forklift during an election rally in Lahore. Despite this clarification, the video continued to circulate, fueling the unfounded death rumors.

Indian media has already killed Imran Khan with the help of Asim Munir – This bunch has become a national shame! pic.twitter.com/vqE3grLXRX — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 10, 2025

To add fuel to the fire, a fabricated press release was also circulated, designed to look like an official statement from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which falsely confirmed Khan’s death while in judicial custody.

This “fake news” was picked up and shared by multiple social media users, exacerbating the situation.

Amid the chaos, fact-checking platforms debunked claims, saying “Imran Khan is alive and serving his sentence. No credible sources confirm his death, and reports of his alleged killing are false.”

Khan is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, and has been facing multiple legal charges, including corruption and unlawful marriage. His political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressed concern over his well-being, citing fears of deteriorating health due to harsh prison conditions.

The spread of fake news, particularly surrounding high-profile figures like Imran Khan, has raised alarms about the growing influence of misinformation. Experts urge citizens to verify news before sharing and rely on credible sources to avoid causing unnecessary panic and chaos.