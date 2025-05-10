Pti Leader Mian Abbad Farooq Released From Kot Lakhpat Jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Abbad Farooq was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday, following the conclusion of legal proceedings and a court’s decision affirming the end of his sentence.

Farooq had been serving a two-year prison term linked to the events of May 9, facing charges including arson and incitement. His release comes after a comprehensive judicial review confirmed the completion of his sentence.

During his incarceration, Farooq endured personal tragedy, as his young son passed away due to illness, a loss that occurred while the PTI leader remained behind bars.

An emotional scene unfolded outside the prison as party workers and family members gathered to welcome him. Supporters chanted slogans, showered petals, and declared his release a moment of justice and vindication.