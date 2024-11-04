Cabinet approves increase in judge count, extends service chiefs’ term to 5 years

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved increasing the number of Supreme Court judges to 34 and Islamabad High Court judges to 12, along with extending the service term of all service chiefs to 5 years.

According to media reports, discussions regarding the increase in the number of judges in the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court took place during a federal cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.

The cabinet approved raising the number of Supreme Court judges to 34 and Islamabad High Court judges to 12. After the cabinet’s approval, the bill to increase the number of judges will be presented in Parliament for approval.

The federal cabinet was briefed on the reasons for increasing the number of judges, explaining that additional judges are needed due to the formation of constitutional benches in the Supreme Court and High Courts.

The cabinet also approved a bill to amend the Army Act, which will be presented in Parliament, allowing the term for all service chiefs to be extended to 5 years.