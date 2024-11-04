Sufferings of innocent Kashmiris, Palestinians call for sustained global action: COAS Munir

RAWALPINDI – The five-day 28th annual conference of International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centre kicked off at Centre for International Peace and Stability, National University of Science and Technology in Islamabad on Monday.

The conference, being hosted for the first time in Pakistan, officially commenced with the inauguration of new CIPS building by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

Under Secretary General, Department of Peace Operations, Jean Pierre Lacroix, United Nation’s Police Advisor, Acting Deputy Military Advisor, Foreign Sectary of Pakistan and Rector NUST, also accompanied the Chief Guest during inauguration and opening ceremony of the conference.

In keynote address to the August gathering, COAS emphasized that global peace today is confronted with ever-evolving threats and challenges. Despite the numerous peacekeeping endeavors underway by the UN and other organisations, the plight of innocent Kashmiris and Palestinians serve as a stark reminder that still a lot needs to be done.

Guest of Honour, Mr Jean Pierre Lacroix acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions to UN Peacekeeping Operations and appreciated Pakistan for hosting the 28th IAPTC Annual Conference.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E), Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah.